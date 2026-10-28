FORMER Chipolopolo head coach Honour Janza has been appointed as the Technical Director of Tanzanian giants Simba SC, marking another significant milestone for Zambian football professionals on the continental stage. Janza, an elite CAF instructor and coach, brings a wealth of experience to the role, having worked at both club and national team levels. He famously coached the Zambia national team and led the Chipolopolo to qualification for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations. His journey has included valuable stints in Tanzanian football, where he worked with Namungo FC in 2021 and served as caretaker coach of the Taifa Stars in 2022. He later returned to Zambia in 2025 to assume the position of Technical Director at ZESCO FC. Simba...