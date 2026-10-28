THE National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) has unveiled the official Team Zambia kit for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, as the nation’s young athletes prepare to fly the Zambian flag high in Senegal. The kit reveal followed a send-off ceremony held at the Senegalese Embassy in Lusaka on Sunday. The event will bring together 2,700 young athletes in 25 sports disciplines. Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts, acting Permanent Secretary Gibson Muyaule, described the Games as a historic milestone for Africa, as Senegal prepares to host the first Olympic event on African soil. Muyaule urged the athletes to represent Zambia with pride, integrity, discipline, and excellence, reminding them that they are ambassadors of the country and should uphold...