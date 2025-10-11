The Mpali family has been thrown into mourning following the death of actress Wanga Zulu, who played Mai Guru, the first wife of Nguzu in the long-running Zambezi Magic drama series. Her on-screen husband, Nguzu, has described her passing as a personal and professional loss, recalling how she was the one who encouraged him to join Mpali. And Mpali creator Frank Sibbuku has described Wanga as the heart of the show, a cherished presence whose unmatched dedication and passion inspired everyone on set. Wanga, who passed away in the early hours of Friday, October 10, at the age of 51, is survived by her husband, Daniel Mutale, and their five children. Ten days earlier, she had suffered a partial stroke...