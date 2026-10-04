THERE was drama at the Kabushi Local Court when a retired teacher asked the court to divorce his wife of 34 years and order her to move out of the government house they occupy in Ndola Main teachers’ compound. Peter Mtonga told the court that he wanted peace and could no longer live with his wife, Maureen Phiri, whom he accused of beating him and searching his pockets at night. But Maureen broke down in court, claiming that her husband wanted to chase her from the house because he was expecting his pension and did not want her to benefit from it. The matter was heard by Magistrates John Kabwe, Paul Kayula and Emelda Masuma. Peter told the court that...