A COPPERBELT woman has told the Kabushi Local Court that her husband gives her only K200 for household expenses despite earning over K3,000, yet he complains whenever he finds vegetables at home. Evelyn Mwanza, 22, said she and her husband, Daniel Mulundano, 23, used to live peacefully until he started working, after which his behaviour changed. What started as a case over unpaid bride price revealed several problems in the couple’s four-year marriage, including claims that the wife tried to grab her husband’s manhood. Two related cases were heard by Magistrates John Kabwe, Paul Kayula and Emelda Masuma at the Kabushi Local Court. In the first case, Evelyn’s father, Stanley Mwanza of Kaloko, sued his son-in-law, Daniel of Jacaranda Villa,...