A 10 Miles man who traditionally ended his marriage by giving his wife K20 after eight childless years has asked the court to compel her to reveal the identity of the man who impregnated her two months later. Simon Kaluba, 33, told the Chelstone Local Court that he wants to meet the man who impregnated his wife, Leah Banda, 30, of Kaunda Square Stage 2, and sue him for adultery, arguing that their marriage is still legally recognised. Leah, who took Simon to court seeking a legal divorce, said that after their marriage ended traditionally, she travelled to the village, where she reconnected with an ex-boyfriend whom she had dated in 2015. She said the two later visited a herbalist...