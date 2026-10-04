A MEANWOOD man has refused to divorce his wife, arguing that they had sex at midnight before coming to court and that during the act, she promised to withdraw the case. Bethany Chilulande, 50, told the Chelstone Local Court that he was surprised his wife had quickly forgotten the “sweet moments” they shared that night and gone ahead with the divorce proceedings despite their agreement still standing. Asked by the court whether her husband’s claims were true, Rhoda Mbulo agreed, saying they still had sex every day because she was living in his house and would stop after leaving. Rhoda, 40, sued Bethany for divorce on grounds of infidelity, alleging that he displayed pictures of himself with other women in...