A CHILANGA woman has told the Chilenje Local Court that she still loves her husband and wants to save their marriage, despite saying that he sleeps with their maids whenever she is away working as a teacher in Namwala. 43-year-old Edna Phiri told Magistrate Akim Phiri that her husband’s alleged sexual encounters with their maids could be the reason they rarely stayed long in their employment, claiming he would buy beer, turn their sitting room into a mini party with them and later sleep with them. This is a matter in which 48-year-old Edward Machalo, a businessman of Chilanga, has taken his wife, Edna, also of Chilanga, to court seeking a divorce over marital disputes caused by her excessive drinking....