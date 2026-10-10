A KAMANGA woman has dragged her landlord to court for allegedly pulling off her chitenge and leaving her half-naked, and then mocked her hips that she was not curvy. Irid Banda, 36, of Kamanga, told the court she wants her landlord to explain why he pulled off her chitenge, saying the incident has caused tension in her marriage as her husband now suspects that she had an affair with him. Her husband, Leyson Shawa, who also testified as a witness, questioned how Tembo could make such remarks about his wife’s private parts, asking whether he had ever been intimate with her. But in his defence, Brian Tembo denied the allegations, insisting that he had never insulted or mistreated Irid and...