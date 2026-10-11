A 28-YEAR-old woman has told the Chelstone Local Court that it is hard to find a husband these days, so she would rather remain in a polygamous marriage than divorce her husband who has already married another woman. Her husband, Christopher Chikoloma, who deserted his matrimonial home, told the court he cannot manage two wives because he is currently being taken care of by a businesswoman he married in Siavonga. This is in a matter in which Emeldah Nyirenda, 28, of Meanwood Vona Valley, dragged her husband Christopher Chikoloma, 32, of the same area, to court seeking reconciliation after he abandoned her and their three children. Appearing before Magistrate Charity Milambo, Emeldah said they got married in 2018 and her...