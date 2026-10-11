A MAN from Libala South has told the Chawama Local Court that he left his wife after he found a message from her lover which read, “Sweetie, you’re too sweet, I did not sleep at night”. He said the message was from a man who is a member of their church, and that after he reported the matter to the church, his wife was suspended for two years. This is in a matter in which Beatrice Shumba, 52, of Libala South, has taken her husband Martin Zulu, 67, to court seeking divorce on grounds that he deserted the matrimonial home despite reconciliation efforts. Beatrice said her husband abandoned their matrimonial home and left her to care for their five children,...