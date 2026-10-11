DRAMA unfolded at Kabushi Local Court when a 27-year-old woman of Jacaranda sued her husband for divorce, adding that they had not been living together for eight months. Gwen Mulenga sued her husband Emmanuel Tembo, 37, for divorce. The couple got married in 2014 and K200 was paid as dowry. Together they have three children. The case was heard before Magistrates Paul Kayula and Emelda Masuma. When the matter was called, Gwen said the differences in the marriage were mostly related to money issues. “It’s now eight months, we do not live together. Our differences were mostly over money issues, especially his salary. God blessed him and he went to the Central African Republic (CAR). After he came back, we...