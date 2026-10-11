JUST a year into her marriage, a Meanwood Ndeke woman nearly lost it after posting a TikTok video of herself wearing a ‘bum short’ and showcasing an array of bedroom sex dances that her husband believed should have been reserved for his eyes only. The video, which was presented as evidence before the Chelstone Local Court, left the court suprised, with the court stating that such dances were inappropriate for a married woman to perform in public. Appearing before Magistrate Milambo, Samuel Phiri said he felt embarrassed after watching the video with his family and decided to end the marriage because he felt his wife had disrespected him. This is a case in which Astridah Simuunga, 26, of Meanwood Ndeke,...