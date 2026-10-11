A WOMAN from Ndola’s Commando area has dragged her neighbour to court for calling her a witch. Bertha Mutoloki brought her neighbour, Kayla Mubanga, to court seeking compensation for defamation of character. The case was heard by Magistrates Paul Kayula and Emelda Masuma. When the matter was called, Bertha told the court that Kayla accused her of bewitching her child. “It was on 22nd September when the incident happened. The thing is that I bought a plot from Kayla’s father in 2016 and it has brought chaos. We are neighbours, we live on the same plot. She was telling me that I used to suffer then her father picked me up and now I am boasting. She also added that...