THE Kabushi Local Court has dissolved the marriage of Dainess Phiri, 25, and Lewis Mwewa, 31, after the husband accused his wife of sleeping out and becoming pregnant while they were on separation. Dainess sued her husband, Lewis Mwewa, for divorce due to disputes and misunderstandings in their marriage. The case was heard before Magistrates John Kabwe, Paul Kayula and Emelda Masuma. In her statement, Dainess told the court that they got married in 2015 and have four children together. She said her husband was abusive and did not support the children financially. “We got married in 2015, with K200 paid as nsalamu, and we have four children together. Our marriage was okay at first, but later he started beating...