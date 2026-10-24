DRAMA unfolded in the Kabushi Local Court when a married landlady dragged her tenant to court for allegedly proposing love to her and going around telling people that she was his girlfriend. Harriet Mwale of Kabushi sued her tenant, Aston Kayumba, for defamation of character after he introduced her 19-year-old son to his friends as the son of his girlfriend. Harriet told the court that Aston, who lives with his wife in a rental unit at her property, had caused confusion in her home and made people in the neighbourhood believe that the two were having an affair. The matter was heard before Magistrates John Kabwe, Paul Kayula and Emelda Masuma. In her testimony, Harriet said the trouble started on...