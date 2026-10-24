A 42-YEAR-OLD man from Lower Zambezi has told the Chelstone Local Court that he still loves his wife even after catching her with a naked male workmate during an unannounced visit to Mpika, where she works as a nurse. Stainley Mwandita further lamented that he had to cry and beg his wife for sex when she visited him, yet she was allowing other men access to her. While not denying that she was found with another man in her house, his wife told the court that her husband only found them seated on the sofa. Mwandita told the court that despite ongoing disagreements with his wife, Elizabeth Moonze, 34, he still wanted to save their marriage and was seeking the...