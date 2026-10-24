A REVEREND of Royal Priest Embassy Church in Chaisa has taken a taxi driver based at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport to the Chelstone Local Court for calling him a fake pastor in public. Caselle Ngulube, 42, told the court that he was not seeking any money from James Thole but wanted him to stop calling him a fake pastor, saying he is a qualified reverend with the relevant documents. He adds that the remarks were damaging his reputation as the founder of his church and a leader of many people. The court upheld Ngulube’s claim, ruling that James had humiliated him by calling him a “fake pastor” in public, and ordered the two to reconcile since Ngulube was not seeking...