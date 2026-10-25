A WOMAN of Mtendere East has told the Chelstone Local Court that her husband accused her of sleeping with other men after they had sex, claiming he had been taught that a woman’s private parts become loose when she has intercourse with another man. Agness Bwalya said her husband, Emmanuel Mukuka, also told her that his life had improved since he stopped having sex with her and warned her never to touch him again. She lamented that her husband of over 30 years was always accusing her of sleeping with young men in the neighbourhood and frequently beating her. In this matter, Agness has dragged her husband, Mukuka, also of Mtendere East, to court seeking reconciliation after years of marital...