A 57-YEAR-OLD man has told the Kabushi Local Court that his wife used to charge him K100 every time he wanted to have sex with her, which left him frustrated and forced him to leave their matrimonial home. James Phiri of Mushili told the court that his wife, Ivy Chanza Nakazwe, would stay up watching television until 01:00 hours instead of spending time with him in the bedroom. Phiri made the revelations when he appeared before Magistrates John Kabwe, Emelda Masuma and Paul Kayula in a divorce case brought against him by his wife, who said she could no longer continue with their marriage. The couple, who married in 1995 and have four children together, gave different accounts of what...