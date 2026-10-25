A WOMAN of Libala has ended her five-year marriage after telling the Chilenje Local Court that her husband had accumulated debts without her knowledge, and she only discovered the debts when creditors arrived to seize their vehicle. Mwendalubi Mwanalumbi told Magistrates Fridah Jere and Ackson Phiri that her husband had also failed to repay a car loan she had taken out in her name, leaving her to service the debt through deductions from her salary. Mwendalubi, 29, a nurse from Libala, took her husband, Isaac Lundumuka, 32, a physiotherapist for the national team from Shantumbu, to court seeking a divorce after one year and seven months of separation. She further told the court that since their separation, her husband had...