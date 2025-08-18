PF acting president Given Lubinda has challenged Catholic Priest Father Andrew Chewe Mukosa to explain, through the media, how and when he misled former president Edgar Lungu’s family concerning the funeral of the late head of state. On Thursday, Fr Mukosa accused Lubinda of influencing the decisions of the Lungu family regarding the former president’s funeral arrangements. In a recent letter addressed to the Priest, Lubinda said he was ready to go to Fr Mukosa for confession once he made him aware of how and when he committed the sin of misleading the Lungu family. “As you are well aware, I am a devoted practicing catholic who is engaged in numerous catholic activities through the church and its various lay...