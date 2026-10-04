THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested a senior officer in the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services and a ZANIS news editor for alleged possession and concealment of properties worth over K5.6 million suspected to be proceeds of crime. The suspects are Veronica Chisanga Kabwe, 52, an Executive Officer in the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services and Chimangeni Banda, 52, a Senior News Editor at the Zambia News and Information Service (ZANIS). In a statement, Sunday, ACC Head of Corporate Communications Joseph Mwenya said the duo had been jointly charged with two counts of Possession and Concealment of Properties Reasonably Suspected of Being Proceeds of Crime. “The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested and jointly charged an Executive...