HEALTH Minister Professor Roma Chilengi has disclosed that the cholera situation in Chibombo has become unstable, with over 159 cases recorded at the district’s cholera treatment center. Prof Chilengi has warned the public to stop complaining about chlorine taste and ensure they only drink treated water. Speaking during a community engagement in Chibombo to assess the outbreak on Saturday, Prof Chilengi said the underground water was contaminated. “I think the country is aware that we have this outbreak and the situation at the moment is not stable because the numbers are going up. Here in Chibombo epicenter, we are talking now over 159 cases, several of whom are in the cholera treatment centre where we started from. The...