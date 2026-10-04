UPND Chairperson for Elections Likando Mufalali says the Church should have taken disciplinary measures against Archbishop Alick Banda to show it does not support his alleged wrongdoing. The Lusaka Magistrates’ Court had granted Archbishop Banda K80,000 bail in his own recognisance, with three working sureties each bound at K50,000. The bail followed Archbishop Banda’s questioning at the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), which formally charged and arrested him over a Toyota Hilux suspected to have been unlawfully obtained from the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA). Commenting on the Council of Churches in Zambia’s statement that the church should remain independent from partisan politics, Mufalali agreed that the Church should offer spiritual and moral guidance to politicians. “In the...