THE Drug Enforcement Commission has arrested and charged 10 individuals, after seizing 10.8 kilogrammes of cannabis during an operation at the Summer Reggae and Afro Music Festival. In a statement, Saturday, DEC Public Relations Officer Allan Tamba said the DEC is engaging organisers of the Reggae Festival to ensure that unscrupulous event goers do not take advantage of the event to engage in illegal activities. “Through its continued crackdown on drug trafficking syndicates, the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), has recorded significant drug seizures and arrests in Lusaka Province. In a complex intelligence-led operation conducted at the Summer Reggae and Afro Music Festival held at a named place in Chongwe District, the Commission has formally charged and arrested ten...