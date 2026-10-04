THE Association of Catholic Bishops Conferences of Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe (ACBC-MAZAZI) has called on Zambian authorities to guarantee Archbishop Alick Banda a transparent and just legal process. Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops’ Conference (ZCBC) has expressed solidarity with Lusaka Archbishop Alick Banda and the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) following his arrest. Recently, the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) formally charged and arrested Archbishop Banda over a Toyota Hilux suspected to have been unlawfully obtained from the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA). In September 2024, a state witness told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that in 2020, the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) gave a motor vehicle each to Archbishop Banda, the Heart of Mercy and Derick Mpundu, which...