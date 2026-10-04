SEVERAL volunteers yesterday turned up to help clean the Lusaka’s central business district, following the removal of street vendors from undesignated trading areas. Volunteers were sweeping streets, collecting garbage and unblocking drainages along major roads including Lumumba road, Cairo road, Freedom Way, among others. The operation was jointly conducted by officers from the Zambia Police Service and Lusaka City Council Police, who provided security during the exercise. The operation started at 01:00 hours in the morning with booths being uprooted from undesignated areas. On Wednesday, Lusaka Mayor Chitambala Mwewa gave vendors 72 hours to vacate the streets, stating that there are more than 14,000 trading spaces across 28 markets ready to accommodate the over 8,000 street...