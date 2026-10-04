FORMER Health Minister Elijah Muchima has described the firing of ZAMMSA staff as a normal trend, as it paves way for a new beginning. Dr Muchima says Health Minister Professor Roma Chilengi should be allowed to start with his own team, stating that he would blamed for anything that goes wrong at ZAMMSA. On Friday, Prof Chilengi announced the dismissal of all Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) staff in national interest. Commenting on this in an interview, Saturday, Dr Muchima said every minister had their own style of achieving results. “Would you see it right or wrong? Ministry of Lands at one time under Mwanawasa, everyone was also removed to give it respect and...