POLICE say 41 buses were impounded on Saturday for loading passengers from undesignated places, with 16 drivers scheduled for court appearance. And Lusaka Mayor-elect Chitambala Mwewa says commuters who board from Cha Cha Cha and Freedom Way roads will equally face the law. On Saturday, a joint operation by the Zambia Police and the Lusaka City Council removed street vendors from the streets as part of Phase One of Operation Clear Path. Speaking during a press briefing, Monday, Police Spokesperson Godfrey Chilabi said two individuals were also arrested for disorderly conduct. “Our operation on Saturday led to the impounding of 41 buses for loading passengers from undesignated places. These buses were found operating contrary to the law, particularly along ChaChaCha...