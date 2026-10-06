HEALTH Minister Prof Roma Chilengi says government has completely removed the specimen sharing requirements that were in the $1.5 million MoU with the US government. Meanwhile, Prof Chilengi says ZAMMSA will need over 400 personnel, with some positions set to be advertised this week. In March News Diggers! Had revealed that Zambia has not declined to sign the US-proposed $1.5 billion MoU for the health sector which encompasses specimen and data sharing, but is pushing back on other requests Speaking on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview, Prof Chilengi said Zambia was ready to sign the $1.5 million MOU, adding that all bottlenecks had been resolved. “The memorandum of understanding between us and the USA is ready to sign. We are talking of...