THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has jointly charged and arrested three drug suppliers for trafficking in 410 sachets and eight bundles of high-grade cannabis weighing 11.9 kilogrammes in Mpika. DEC Public Relations Officer Allan Tamba says the Commission has also apprehended Kampiyao Tsitsi, a 50-year-old Zimbabwean woman, for allegedly being in possession of 3.2 kilogrammes of high-grade cannabis, among other arrests. In a statement, Tuesday, Tamba identified the three suspects as Makani Dion, 26, Teddy Nyondo, 24 and Castor Mutondo, 22. “The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has intensified its crusade against organised drug trafficking activities, culminating in significant seizures and the arrest of notorious suppliers countrywide. Through an intelligence-led operation conducted by alert officers in Mpika District of Muchinga Province,...