THE Anti-Corruption Commission – ACC says the drafting of the Criminal Asset Management Bill must be responsive to emerging forms of economic crime. ACC says effective management of recovered assets can help enhance public confidence in the fight against corruption. Speaking at a consultative meeting on the Criminal Asset Management Bill in Kitwe, Monday, ACC Director Legal and Prosecution Gloria Muyunda said there must be effective systems to ensure that recovered assets are disposed of in a transparent manner. “I encourage all participants to approach this consultation with an open mind and a common objective: to develop legislation that serves the public interest and strengthens Zambia’s capacity to effectively manage recovered assets. Let us identify gaps, raise concerns and propose...