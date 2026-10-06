THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says it expects peaceful and orderly conduct among stakeholders during and after the Mandevu Parliamentary by-election nominations. The Commission has set Thursday, November 5th, 2026, as the election date for the Mandevu Constituency by-election, which has been necessitated by the inconclusive election held on August 13, 2026. Speaking during a stakeholder engagement meeting with aspiring candidates, election agents, monitors and observers, Monday, ECZ Acting District Electoral Officer Victor Kagoli said candidates were expected to ensure they meet the qualifications and all the requirements for the nominations. “As you may be aware, the Commission is scheduled to hold nominations for the Mandevu Constituency by-election on Thursday, 8th October, 2026 and the polls on Thursday, 5th...