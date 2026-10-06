THE Ministry of Education says it has reunited of over 1,700 couples in the teaching service, who had been separated due to deployments. Meanwhile, Deputy Permanent Secretary to Cabinet Dr Oliver Kalabo says government has recruited 41,422 teachers and expanded the school feeding to over five million learners. Speaking during the commemoration of the 2026 World Teachers’ Day, Monday, Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary Administration Noriana Muneku says government is set to launch Teacher Grievance Redress Mechanism Guideline. “The Ministry has continued to address the challenges faced by teachers who are separated from their spouses due to transfers and deployments. I am pleased to report that, through deliberate administrative interventions, the Ministry has so far facilitated the reunification of more...