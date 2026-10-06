THE country has recorded 63 new suspected cholera cases in the last 24 hours. According to the Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI), 10 of the cases have been confirmed as cholera. On Sunday, Health Minister Professor Roma Chilengi disclosed that the cholera situation in Chibombo had become unstable, with over 159 cases recorded at the district’s cholera treatment centre. ZNPHI stated that the country had cumulatively recorded 573 suspected cholera cases, of which 115 had been confirmed. ZNPHI also disclosed that two new deaths had been recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative number of deaths to 15. ZNPHI further stated that 62 patients were in hospital, while 496 had recovered and were discharged....