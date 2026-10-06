CHAPTER One Foundation (COF) says ZAMMSA reforms will not yield desired results without a change in the systems. COF has called on government to highlight what principles will guide the appointments and replacement of employees at ZAMMSA. On Friday, Minister of Health Professor Roma Chilengi announced the dismissal of all Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) staff in national interest. Commenting on this in an interview, Monday, COF Executive Director Josiah Kalala said the real measure of these changes would not be the number of people who leave office, but whether the institution will be more effective and resilient than before. “There is nothing inherently unusual about changes in the leadership of public institutions, particularly at the beginning of...