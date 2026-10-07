GOVERNMENT says the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) is scaling up the national strategic reserve to over one million metric tonnes ahead of the El Niño season. Zambia is projected to experience the El Niño phenomenon this year and next year, with expected disruptions across key sectors, especially agriculture. Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa has warned that about 1.2 million people risk facing severe food shortages from October to March 2027. And Minister of Green Economy and Environment Dr Gilbert Siame said boreholes were being drilled and rehabilitated in areas at risk. This is according to a joint statement issued by Ministry of Green Economy and Environment Principal Public Relations Officer Harriet Chimuka and Disaster and Risk Management Division Senior...