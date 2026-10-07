GREEN Economy and Environment Minister Dr Gilbert Siame says his ministry is targeting about one million hectares of land for forest plantation on the TAZARA Corridor. Speaking during a meeting with the Chinese Chamber of Commerce, Monday, Dr Siame said the ministry wanted the TAZARA Corridor to equally invest in the forestry sector to create cargo. “We also know that through the forest sector, our government, through this ministry, can connect and make a [real] impact in the life of the most important person. It is a sector that can create millions of jobs if all exploited. This meeting is strategic and important in that one, we have two priority geographical focus areas in our investment in the forestry sector...