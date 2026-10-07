HEALTH Minister Prof Roma Chilengi says the $1.5 Billion Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Zambia and the United States will be signed on Thursday. Prof Chilengi says the funding agreement had required the MOU to run for 25 years, but it will now run for five years. He says the joint contribution under the agreement will result in the mobilisation of a funding envelope amounting to $3.6 billion. Meanwhile, Chapter One Foundation (COF) says the $1.5 billion US health deal must be made public for citizens can independently verify what is included. In March, News Diggers! had revealed that Zambia had not declined to sign the US-proposed $1.5 billion MoU for the health sector which encompasses specimen and data sharing,...