GIVEN Lubinda says he was “embarrassingly” kicked out of the Tonse Alliance by Brian Mundubile and Chris Zimba. Meanwhile, Lubinda, who is former PF vice president, says he cannot tell whether or not PF will resurrect before the 2031 general elections, as there are too many forces at play. He has also wondered whether individuals who are proposing that the presidential two-term limit be removed want such constitutional changes to come into effect after the 2031 elections. Asked if it was unfortunate that PF pulled out of the Tonse Alliance, during 5FM’s Burning Issue programme, Tuesday, Lubinda said it was not his place to judge. “That is not up to me to judge. Again, this is subject to another discussion...