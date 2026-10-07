GOVERNMENT says about 450,000 pieces of land are titled, while 1.2 million are numbered land. Ministry of Lands Commissioner Shadreck Mbewe has warned that land acquired by a foreigner while using a Zambian as a front could be liable for cancellation. Speaking when he featured on Phoenix’s Let the People Talk Programme, Tuesday, Mbewe said from the ministry’s point of view, land is affordable. He added that what appeared to be increasing the cost wwas the number of stages. “Currently, we have titled land. When we speak of titled land, we are [have] about 450,000 titled lands. But numbered land is about 1.2 million, somewhere there. Now the statistics sit around 30 percent as state land. So this is land...