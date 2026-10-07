RESOLUTE Party (RP) leader Dr Martin Phiri says the party is not ready to participate in the upcoming by elections and has pledged to support the UPND. The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) set November 5, 2026, as the date for the Lumezi North and Mandevu parliamentary elections. ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro said the Commission will also hold elections for the Mbala mayoral seat and 11 wards in Luapula, Muchinga, North-Western, Western, and Southern provinces. The party, which housed the Alliance running mate Makebi Zulu, left the Tonse Pamodzi Alliance before the August 13th elections to support President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND. RP has five MPs in the upcoming session of the National Assembly. Asked if RP...