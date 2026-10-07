UPND Deputy Spokesperson Elvis Nkandu has dismissed claims by Tonse Alliance acting Secretary General Muhabi Lungu that the UPND is compromising NRPUP. Lungu had indicated that certain happenings within NRPUP were being influenced by external forces. But commenting on the matter in an interview, Tuesday, Nkandu said UPND had nothing to do with the happenings within NRPUP or the Tonse Alliance, further advising Lungu to concentrate on keeping his house in order. “No, we are not. In fact, is Muhabi part of NRPUP? The fact that they are in an alliance does not mean that the alliance should control individual opposition political parties. I think this is why they are getting it all wrong. When you are in an alliance,...