ZAMBIA has in the last 24 hours recorded 31 new suspected cholera cases and one death. According to the Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI), 11 cases have since been confirmed as cholera cases. ZNPHI stated that the country had cumulatively recorded 604 suspected cholera cases, with 126 confirmed cases. ZNPHI also disclosed that one new death had been recorded in the last 24 hours, with 16 deaths recorded, cumulatively. The institute further stated that 46 patients were in hospital, while 542 had recovered and were discharged....