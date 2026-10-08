GOVERNMENT has warned public servants against leaking confidential information received by virtue of their status. Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Nicholas Phiri further warned that making recordings of confidential information for public consumption was a serious offense. Phiri said as public officers go about carrying out their duties, they must uphold ethics associated with their office to the highest standards. He was speaking during the Phase Two Consultative meeting for District Commissioners and Council Secretaries in Ndola, yesterday. “Allow me to remind ourselves that as public servants and public officers, there’s information that comes across to you, not because you’re Shaft Mulenga or because you’re Nicholus Phiri, no! It comes to you by...