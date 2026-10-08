IRISH Ambassador to Zambia Aidan Fitzpatrick says effective financial investigations and asset recovery are essential to protecting public resources and ensuring taxpayer funds are used for their intended purpose. Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Gilbert Phiri has also called for stronger and coordinated national capacity in financial investigation and asset recovery. Speaking during the graduation ceremony for the Financial Investigations and Asset Recovery pilot course implemented by the Southern African Institute for Policy and Research (SAIPAR), Wednesday, Fitzpatrick said financial and economic crimes have become increasingly sophisticated, requiring enhanced interagency cooperation. “The government of Ireland, through the Embassy, is proud to support this professional development initiative, which has been delivered through a joint partnership with the National Prosecution Authority (NPA),...