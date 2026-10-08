VARIOUS local authorities yesterday installed elected mayors, urging them to uphold the rule of law and respect the views of their respective cities. In Lusaka, Chitambala Mwewa was officially sworn into office, while Kabawe’s Gary Domingo took his oath, with Dr Charles Mulenga also sworn-in in Luanshya. Speaking during the Installation Ceremony, Mwewa said his first responsibility is to make Lusaka clean through the Operation Clear Path agenda. “I wish to express my sincere gratitude to the people of Lusaka for the confidence they have placed in me. Your support, guidance and partnership remain vital as we work together to build a cleaner, more inclusive and prosperous Lusaka for all residents. The clear path is my first agenda to make...