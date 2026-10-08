UPND has adopted Adrian Banda as its candidate for the Mandevu by-election, while the Tonse Alliance has retained Jean Kapata. Meanwhile, Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says only NRPUP will file a fresh nomination in the Lumezi North by-election. The Commission further says fresh nominations are open to all interested and eligible candidates for the Mandevu parliamentary and Mbala mayoral by-elections. ECZ has set November 5 as the election date for the by-elections in those three places and 11 wards across the country. The Mandevu by-election was necessitated by the Commission’s decision not to announce parliamentary results, citing the attack on the constituency’s totalling centre on August 18. In Lumezi North, the election was disrupted following the death of NRPUP...