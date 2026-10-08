ENERGY Regulation Board (ERB) Director General Elijah Sichone says the country is currently safe with regards to fuel stock. Sichone however points out that the erratic supply of fuel in Malawi may impact the country. Malawi has been hit with a shortage fuel of fuel for the past two weeks. On Tuesday, police in Eastern Province arrested NRPUP Chimaliro Ward Councillor Klint Mwale and 23 other individuals for illegally buying fuel in Lundazi and Chipata which they intended to resell in Malawi. Commenting on the recent shortage in Malawi, Sichone said despite Zambia having adequate stock, the country was not shielded from the ongoing international development in the Middle East. “Well so far, we do have adequate stock in the...